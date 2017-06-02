Guilty pleas entered for sexual abuse, burglary cases

Young man pleads guilty to third degree sexual abuse

SHERIDAN — Robert Ramirez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, during a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Court documents state a woman reported to the Sheridan Police Department that her 14-year-old daughter disclosed having sexual intercourse with 18-year-old Ramirez on Dec. 29, 2016.

The victim said Ramirez was the brother of her friend and she spent the night with him on either Dec. 28 or 29, 2016. Both the victim and Ramirez admitted to smoking a marijuana bong and engaging in consensual sexual intercourse.

The state suggested a plea agreement for Ramirez outlining in exchange for guilty pleas on the two amended counts, it would recommend Ramirez be placed on three to five years of supervised probation for count one and serve 45 days in the Sheridan County Detention Center by Aug. 1, 2017, for the second charge.

The court scheduled Ramirez’s sentencing for July 20 at 10:30 a.m. following the change of pleas.

Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve burglaries

SHERIDAN — Joshua Dreiling pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of possession of amphetamine in crystalline form during a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Court documents state on Dec. 24, 2016, Sheridan Police Department officers investigated a possible burglary of items in a vehicle owned by Joshua Fischer, who was at a Christmas Party on the 100 block of East 11th Street in Sheridan. Video surveillance from Thompson’ s Masonry captured the incident on video as well as the vehicle the two arrived in.

Documents report the vehicle looked very similar to the vehicle on video being present at the America’s Best Value Inn Motel on East Fifth Street in Sheridan. SPD officers located and questioned Dreiling and Brintin Smith, who was with Dreiling in the hotel room. Upon entering the room, officers saw a significant number of tools including used power tools and a significant amount of property in general. Officers noted this as suspicious given that Dreiling and Smith advised they had been in town for a short time to visit Smith’s family for Christmas.

Smith told officers she was concerned about Dreiling stealing items and had been concerned for some time now. Smith admitted to her and Dreiling’s participation in the thefts from three separate burglaries from vehicles. Dreiling provided a full statement and admitted to stealing items from vehicles.

Following Smith’s arrest, detention staff located two black bags containing drug paraphernalia including two syringes and plastic containers with THC residue. Also found was a baggie containing pink pills weighing four grams and tested presumptive positive for amphetamine. Officers later found more drug paraphernalia in the hotel room and Dreiling advised officers he had a loaded 9mm handgun in the nightstand drawer.

The court scheduled Dreiling’s sentencing for July 20.