Grilled vegetables

One more column on using up all of the zucchini and squash that you haven’t been able to foist off on the neighbors. Use a couple of interesting pasta or flatbread recipes that feature theses vegetables then invite those same neighbors over and you’ll never again have a problem giving away your garden surplus.

This is an easy peasy recipe that can highlight a main dish or be used as a side. It is a good way to use up late summer vegetables and add some tasty backup to burgers and brats.

Grilled Ratatouille Skewers

8-12 wooden skewers

2 medium-size yellow squash, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

2 red bell peppers, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large eggplant, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1 large sweet onion, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup store bought pesto or make your own

1. Soak wooden skewers in water 30 minutes. Meanwhile preheat grill to medium-high (about 450 F.). Thread vegetables alternately onto skewers. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and brush with pesto until coated.

2. Grill, uncovered, turning occasionally and brushing with pesto, until vegetables are tender and charred in spots, 15 to 20 minutes.

(Source: Southern Living)

Freezing peaches

Some of us have had problems freezing some of summer’s late jewels, namely fresh peaches.

This is Southern Living’s best way to freeze peaches.

1. Toss 1 lb. of peeled, sliced peaches with 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.

2. Place peaches in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze until solid, about four hours or overnight.

3. Transfer the frozen peaches to a freezer bag, and remove as much air from the bag as possible before sealing.

4. Return to freezer.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.