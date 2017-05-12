Governor visits with recreation task force

SHERIDAN — Gov. Matt Mead visited with the Outdoor Recreation Task Force Thursday at the Sheridan Inn during one of the group’s last meetings.

The task force was appointed by Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources director Darin Westby last fall in an effort to improve outdoor recreation opportunities, business and infrastructure.

While addressing the task force, Mead commended the group on its hard work.

“This may be a record for the hardest working task force Wyoming’s ever had,” Mead said. He later added, “Already your work has paid dividends.”

Mead said while in Washington, D.C., a few weeks ago he was discussing the task force with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the CEO of REI. He said both already knew about the work the task force was doing.

“To be able to discuss what you all were doing was a wonderful thing…but even more exciting to me was that some of the people we talked to (already) knew that you all were working,” Mead said.

Mead also said the state needed to start looking at outdoor recreation and younger generations.

He said Wyoming has already seen the challenge of keeping youth in the state and expanding job opportunities in the recreation field could help with the problem while coinciding with the younger generation’s mindset.

“Of course the younger generation I think’s got it right,” Mead said. “They don’t want to just live to work they want to work to live. They don’t want just a job; they want a whole career.”

Additionally, he said the younger generations will be the people taking care of the state’s outdoor spaces next, so it’s important to instill in them a greater appreciation for the outdoors.

Wyoming also has a leg up on other states because of its natural landscape.

“Any state can build buildings,” Mead said. “But nobody can build rivers and valleys and mountains and wildlife. And when you have that, you need to figure out how to maximize it in all the positive ways.”

The task force has one last meeting Friday to wrap up the recommendations. Mead addressed the group about one recommendation he knows is coming; a recommendation to create an office for outdoor recreation.

“I’m not sure if that’s the way we go, but we do need to talk about outdoor recreation as itself,” Mead said. He later added, “We need to do it for our economy, we need to do it for that younger generation’s appreciation and we need to do it to celebrate something a few other states have that we have.”

Westby said the task force, which has been doing a year’s worth of work in six months, has been fast-paced and the results will be a real collaboration.

He also said he was impressed with the governor’s talk.

“He obviously understands the importance of outdoor recreation and its role in our state’s economy,” Westby said.