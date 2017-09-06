Gooch named council president; liquor license fee given 2nd OK

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council member Kelly Gooch moved into the president position and Councilman Richard Bridger filled the position of vice president during Monday’s meeting.

Gooch will also serve as the city’s representative on the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board.

The changes occurred to fill the gaps left by Jesus Rios’ resignation from the council.

“That’s all we’re going to work to fill at this point,” Mayor Roger Miller said about the positions. “Once we work through the process to fill our council seat, there will be a couple other board appointments that we have to make.”

Two additional board seats include a spot on the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and the Wyoming Technology Business Center, which facilitates higher education, technology transfer and economic and community development through the University of Wyoming in Sheridan.

In other business, council members discussed ongoing construction projects.

Interim public works director Lane Thompson presented the project bids for the Kendrick Park road reconstruction; the project was awarded to LJS Concrete and Excavating of Sheridan for $817,846.42. Construction includes road realignment and a walking path along the road to separate motor vehicle traffic from foot traffic. Funding for the project will come out of the countywide consensus funds, Capital Facilities Tax dollars and Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds.

“The park will be closed to vehicular traffic especially during the road construction,” Thompson said. “But it will always be open to pedestrians so families can still visit the playgrounds and that area.”

Thompson said the construction company understands the need to keep the public safe during the construction. He also said the project has a 45-day window for completion before winter weather comes to the area.

“This project’s success will be determined by how soon we can get the paperwork done and get the contractor underway,” Thompson said.

Thompson also recommended the acceptance of the Bluewing Infrastructure, which will allow for construction of the new Sportsman’s Warehouse on Brundage Lane to begin.

In addition, changes to bar and grill liquor license fees passed on second reading with the same fee structure as initially presented.

Interim city clerk Cecilia Good suggested reducing the first year’s fee for new bar and grill liquor license holders from $10,500 to $6,000, but that change was not incorporated into the second reading.

Miller pushed to keep the proposed fee structure to help cover losses from tax collections both at the municipal and state levels.

In addition to sales tax revenues being down, city officials have been told that supplemental funding from the state would decrease by $236,000 based on adjustments that had to be made.

“Although it’s a high amount of money for the first time and it may seem like a hurdle that can’t be reached, there are several businesses out there at this time that are interested in those licenses at the $10,500,” Miller said. “There are some concerns but very few at this point that we’re hearing and seeing back from that.”

The second reading of the ordinance passed with a 4-2 vote, with Councilors Alex Lee and Thayer Shafer voting against the proposed fee structure.