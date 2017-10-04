GMO debate comes down to consumer choice

SHERIDAN — The genetically engineered crop debate plows ahead with strong arguments for and against, but in the end, the debate comes down to information and choice.

The primary question around genetic modification is whether it is safe for both human consumption and for the environment.

Environmentally, a concern is that if a crop is modified to be resistant to herbicides in an effort to repel pests, it could pollinate a native plant and create a plant population that’s resistant to herbicides.

If that trait is transferred to weeds, the weeds will also be resistant to sprays, creating “super weeds.”

Critics also say modifications like the genetic use restriction technology, known as the terminator technology, causes second generation seeds to be sterile and could spread to other crops rendering those sterile as well.

While Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery grower Donald Legerski said he doesn’t have an opinion either way on genetic modification, he said these “super weeds” are an extreme scenario in the GMO debate, but something to consider.

“There’s the big deal when you start crossing bacteria, which is a different cell structure than… human and plant cells, and they do have a tendency to take over,” Legerski said. “You’ve got to be careful because what they do is they build defenses against other bacteria and diseases, and you start messing with stuff and who knows what can happen.”

Though University of Wyoming Extension Whitney Endowed associate professor of horticulture Sadanand A. Dhekney, Ph.D., said he agrees there’s a risk of traits spreading to unintended plants, with a built-in resistance to pests, crops will not need to be sprayed. With less chemicals sprayed onto crops, both the environment and the consumer remain safe.

In terms of whether GMOs are safe for consumption, studies can be found to support both sides of the argument.

A 2013 report published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health explores the connection between glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, and celiac disease, proposing the ingredient is “the most important casual factor” to the disease’s rise.

In 2016, though, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine issued a report saying it “found no substantiated evidence that foods from (genetically engineered) crops were less safe than foods from non-(genetically engineered) crops.” The 2016 report was a product of examining every claim and concern from hundreds of scientific papers, hours of live testimony and hundreds of comments from the general public.

But not all crop modification is extreme or controversial. Selective breeding, like what’s being done with the UW Extension’s grapevine production project, is an expedited way to recreate what happens in nature.

“Genetic modification always occurs in nature; this is just in a lab setting at a much faster pace,” said Dhekney, who has been working on the grapevine production project for six years.

While selective breeding is similar to conventional breeding, it inserts genes into non-sexual tissues from the same type of plant, as opposed to transferring DNA from bacteria, fungus or animals to a plant. In the UW Extension’s case, pieces of DNA are being inserted from one grape to another.

“Depending on who you talk to, someone might still call it a GMO because we are still inserting pieces of DNA in there,” Dhekney said. “But the big difference here is that DNA is not coming across a plant or animal kingdom; it’s coming from the grape itself.”

One reason for the controversy surrounding GMOs could be the gap in communication between producers and consumers.

Golden Rule Grocers owner Melissa Smith is adamantly against GMOs. Smith, who comes from a family of farmers, switched to an organic diet in 2002 when she became ill. She said the experience led to her regaining her health as well as an interest in GMOs.

Smith said she believes companies conducting their own studies, as opposed to using a third party, may have something to hide, and consumers should know what’s going into their bodies.

But some companies aren’t transparent because they want to protect trade secrets or patents. The lack of information leaves consumers with questions that outlets like social media don’t always answer correctly.

“The problem is a lot of the information put out there isn’t accurate,” Dhekney said. “…So this is where I feel we come in, and we’re also doing the research. But along with the research, I also think it’s important for us to do outreach.”

Smith suggested researching studies and reports form third-parties who have nothing to gain and nothing invested in the financial viability of the business.

Dhekney isn’t trying to convince anyone to eat genetically modified food; he just wants consumers to have accurate, scientific information from which to base their choices.

“If that kind of transparency is there, with the research, then I think a lot of these controversies will be mitigated,” Dhekney said. “But that’s one of the biggest problems we’ve had so far.”