Girl, mother discuss life after child pornography case

Editor’s note: The names of the mother and daughter quoted in this article have been changed in order to avoid naming the victim of a sex-related crime.

SHERIDAN — Two local girls fell victim to a perpetrator soliciting nude photos from them via Snapchat and faced ongoing threats through Facebook from the perpetrator. One of the two girls, Amy, and her mother, Debby, shared insights after the crime.

According to news reports about the case, a California man digitally blackmailed two Wyoming girls to make child pornography by creating fake female personas on social media, then threatened to release nude photos of the girls if they didn’t do what he wanted.

“One of my friends actually was the start of it,” Amy said. “At lunch, she would talk about somebody trying to get her to send nude photos of herself, but for awhile she said she had never done it.

“Then, one day she finally came open about it and said that she had done it and she was having to do it and everything else,” Amy continued.

The man, 21-year-old Chase McKay Stagner, resided in Chico, California, before authorities indicted, arrested and extradited him to Wyoming in early May. Stagner appeared in U.S. District Court for the state of Wyoming and pleaded guilty to two counts — one for each girl — that he “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor” to produce child pornography that he would transmit by computer or other means.

U.S. District Court has the option to accept a plea agreement dismissing two additional counts of transporting child pornography and suggests a prison sentence of two 15-year terms running concurrent, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. If the court rejects the plea agreement at the sentencing on Aug. 1, the case will go to trial.

If convicted on all four counts, Stagner faces 40 years to life in prison.

Stagner hacked into Amy’s friend’s Snapchat account and started threatening Amy.

“(The threats) were pretty straightforward,” Amy said. “His threats were, ‘If you don’t do it, then your friend’s (photos) are going to get sent to her family and friends and everyone else.’”

The two girls said they tried going to an adult for help at one point but said they received little or no assistance from that person.

Not finding help in an authority figure compounded the issue for the two young females.

“You put yourself in that situation as a teenager and you go to an authority figure and they tell you there’s nothing they can do to help you, then you feel trapped,” Debby said. “If he can’t help me, nobody can. That’s where they were. They felt like there was no way out of the situation. Over time, it progressed.”

At one point in the fall of 2016, Debby grounded Amy and took her phone.

Odd messages continued to come through Amy’s Facebook account from one of Stagner’s female personas, causing Debby to discover what had been happening for months. She went to a counselor friend for advice. The counselor, obligated to report the issue, went with Debby to the sheriff’s office. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office gave the phone to Homeland Security Investigations.

The agent overseeing the investigation shared with Debby, in no great detail, her discoveries on Amy’s phone.

“The agent told me that (Amy) basically went through hell,” Debby said.

Amy opted not to follow-up with counseling, but remains an advocate for safety by warning friends to keep social media contacts to strictly friends and family and to not accept requests from strangers, especially those personas Stagner used. Debby continues to deal with the aftermath of her feelings and the upcoming sentencing.

“It’s been hard for me,” Debby said. “… It makes me feel like I failed, like I’m not a good parent because it went unnoticed and she didn’t feel like she could come to me and talk to me or get help.”

Debby said Amy showed a lot of signs that became more clear after the fact, but she still recognized the signs and tried to help.

“Honestly, there were a lot of signs, and I saw them, but I asked her all the time during that time because I could sense something was wrong,” Debby said. “She would always tell me nothing’s wrong, I’m fine, I’m fine and really and truly she wasn’t.”

Debby said Amy would come to her office after school and immediately fall asleep on the chairs. Amy also went to bed right on time and spent a lot of time in her room. She seemed depressed.

“She wasn’t herself. I knew something was wrong, but now those signs really stand out after the fact,” Debby said.

Her advice to other parents who might find themselves in a situation similar to this is to not underestimate how and which children are targeted.

“I would have never in a million years thought that I would be going through this with her,” Debby said. “She’s a straight-A student, 4.0, she’s not been in trouble. She’s a good kid. I would have never, ever imagined going through this.

“Don’t think that your child, that it won’t happen to them or that it can’t happen to them,” Debby continued. “It can happen to anybody, unfortunately. It’s not just the bad kids or the rebels.”

Amy experienced snickers and misunderstanding from peers at the end of the school year. She also feels looked down upon by family members who believe she did it willingly.

“It doesn’t really bother me because they don’t understand the entirety of the situation, but if it were to get throughout the entire school, you don’t know,” Amy said. “There’s gonna be more of those people that just laugh and give looks and everything else.”

Amy said she feels people stereotyping her once they find out, but acknowledged that they don’t understand.

“I didn’t do this because I wanted to,” Amy said. “I was forced into this. I’m not a bad person though. I don’t do anything bad.”

Debby reiterated the need for parents to follow instinctual feelings.

“As a parent, my only advice is to follow your gut and if you sense something isn’t right, it probably isn’t,” Debby said.