Get help for illnesses

I have bipolar disorder.

Since being diagnosed two years ago, saying those words has been difficult.

In October 2015, my wife rushed me to the hospital after a serious bout of depression. After being poked and prodded by a number of health professionals, I was told I have bipolar disorder.

I felt vulnerable and defeated. I’ve never had any major illness — I don’t even have any allergies. I was more scared than I had been in my entire life. Only 2.6 percent of the population has bipolar disorder; I felt like a freak.

I never realized I had bipolar disorder — after all, I lived with it my entire life. How was I supposed to know? I just assumed I was a person who couldn’t control his emotions.

But hindsight is 20-20.

I specifically remember going through a spell when I slept for 14 hours at a time because of my depression when just a few weeks prior, my manic stage caused me to start driving hundreds of miles to the Grand Canyon on a whim. Some days, I would crank out four to five articles at work. Others, I could barely write a 300-word brief.

The story I wrote in today’s paper has been a long time in the making. I had the idea last year, but I knew I would only write it if I shared my own story.

I’ll be honest — at that time, I wasn’t ready.

However, I found the process therapeutic. I enjoyed talking to people who live normal lives despite their conditions. I gathered strength fighting my own battles.

I didn’t write this story to win sympathy points for myself or those who bravely shared their stories. In fact, the last thing I want is any sympathy or even a pat on the back for openly sharing my struggles.

I wrote it because if even one person receives help after reading this, I’ll say, “mission accomplished.”

Mental illness is simply that — an illness. People with it aren’t “psycho,” nor are they “crazy.” It’s no different than being diagnosed with diabetes or a heart problem. It’s a health issue

And, just like any illness, it requires treatment.

It’s been hard for me to take sick days from work because I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I’ve taken time away from work and from my family to receive help with counselors and doctors.

But since I started to address my mental illness, my life has never been better.

I now work out at the YMCA three to four times a week and spend my weekends hiking in the Bighorns. I cut out caffeine, started eating better and drink the occasional beer not to ease the pain but to enjoy my time with friends and family.

My relationships with my friends, family, co-workers and — most importantly — my wife have never been stronger.

I wish I had been diagnosed sooner. I missed out on a lot of experiences because I let my illness control me. But I’ve come to realize bipolar disorder is something I have, it’s not something I am.

Mental illness is not easy. Like Michael Flanders said in my article, it takes work. Even after receiving treatment, I’ve been hospitalized, and I still experience occasional stages of mania and depression.

However, as much as it knocked me down, I’m still here. I still consider myself successful and a functioning member of society.

The stigma around mental health has improved, but I think we are foolish to assume it’s been eradicated. Until the stigma is gone, many will continue to avoid treatment.

I only ask one thing: If you or a loved needs help, get help. We have incredible and affordable options for mental health treatment in our community. Every experience I’ve had with Sheridan Memorial Hospital or Northern Wyoming Mental Health has been positive.

Mental illness will never go away. It will always be hard to accept. Some people will never understand. But doing nothing is not an option.

Let’s talk about mental illness. Let’s end the stigma.

Mike Dunn is a staff reporter with The Sheridan Press. He wrote the article on A1 about mental illness in today’s edition.