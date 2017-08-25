Gallery to host class with Buening

SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC recently announced that longtime Sheridan resident, educator and artist Nancy Buening will teach her longstanding watercolor classes in the gallery this fall.

These classes are offered in two sections. The Thursday afternoon class will begin Sept. 7. This class will start at 1 p.m. and finish around 3:30 p.m. The Monday evening class will begin Sept. 11. This class will start at 6 p.m. and finish around 8:30 p.m. Both classes will run through early November. Beginner and experienced artists alike, will enjoy these classes.

Each class costs $100 and can accommodate 15 individuals. Participants are required to provide their own materials. The materials list for this class can be downloaded at http://expressionsart.gallery/classes. Register at Expressions Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Buening has taught all grade-levels of art students, from kindergarten to college. She retired from Sheridan County School District 2 in 2003 and continues teaching watercolor in the Sheridan area in one capacity or another. Over the years, Buening has taught more than 17,000 students. Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC is located at 645 Broadway St. For additional information, call 673-2878.