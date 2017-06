Gallery on Main organizing street festival

DAYTON — The Gallery on Main in Dayton has organized a street festival for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include vendors, wine tasting and more. Vendor spots are available for the event.

For additional information, contact the Gallery on Main at 655-2221.

The Gallery on main is located at 110 W. Third Ave. in Dayton.