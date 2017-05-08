Gala with governors to benefit museum

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will host its annual gala fundraiser, “A View From the Governor’s Mansion,” on Saturday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

The program for the evening will feature three former Wyoming governors — Michael Sullivan, James Geringer and David Freudenthal.

The trio will share a little history and their perspective as Wyoming’s chief executive.

Tickets for the gala are $75 per person and are on sale through the WYO Theater box office and the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum mercantile gift shop.

The gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and silent auction. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.

After dinner will be the program by the former governors. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum.

For more information, contact museum director John Woodward at 675-1150.