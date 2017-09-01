Friday recaps — Sept. 1, 2017

SHS golf finishes 2nd at Buffalo Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf team finished a two-day golf tournament at Buffalo Municipal Golf Course in second place with a score of 653.

SHS was just behind Lander, which had a score of 652, and ahead of Thunder Basin and Gillette, which had scores of 692 and 782, respectively.

SHS athlete Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for second with Lander student Jaren Calkins each with a 153. SHS golfers Brayden James and Nathan Roma took eighth and 11th place, respectively, with scores of 165 and 167.

Lady Broncs Abby James and Hannah Detmer each came out of the tournament with career bests. James ended with a score of 189, placing her fifth for the girls, and Detmer ended with a score of 200, putting her in 11th place.

SHS cross-country places top five

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cross-country boys team took first Friday at the Billings Riverfront Invitational.

SHS senior Brian Gonda took first overall with a time of 16 minutes, 36.78 seconds. Freshman David Standish finished fifth overall with a time of 17:03.07. Gonda and Standish had the top times for the SHS team, followed by sophomore Alex Garber and junior Garett Avery.

The SHS girls team took fifth at the invitational. Finishing first for the team was junior Josie Fetting, followed by senior Trinity Preston and sophomore Sylvia Brown.

SC soccer forward achieves hat trick

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s soccer forward Hannah Ozmon achieved a hat trick Friday, scoring all three goals of the game at Southern Nevada.

The game ended with a tied score of 3-3.

SC Coach Mallery Marshall said no goals were scored in the first half of the game, making the second half an exciting one.

The Lady Generals women’s soccer team plays again Saturday at 1 p.m. against Utah State University.

SHS swim team breaks records

SHERIDAN — Friday was a great night for Sheridan High School’s swim team.

Piper Carroll broke her own school record in the 50-yard freestyle at the Green River High School Aquatic Center with a time of 24.58 seconds. The time also set a new pool record for the aquatics center.

The team set three other pool records in the 100-yard backstroke, swam by Carroll with a time of 1 minute, 1:57 seconds; in the 500-yard freestyle, swam by Molly Green with a time of 5:24.31; and in the 200-yard medley relay, swam by Carroll, Jadyn Mullikin, Zoe Robinson and Pippen Robinson with a time of 1:45:89.

Green also took first in the 200 yard-freestyle, as well as in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Jenna Frederickson, Jadyn Mullikin and Olivia Thoney.

Carroll and Thoney also helped SHS take first in the 400-yard relay along with Taylor Baldacci and Molly Green and Pippen Robinson, who took first in the 100-yard butterfly.

SHS volleyball finishes strong in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team came out on top Friday at the Gillette Invitational.

The team beat Glenrock in two, lost to Rawlins in two but finished with a victory over Rock Springs in three.

“I think everybody played really well,” coach Maureen McEwen said. “Honestly it was a team effort.”

McEwen said she was still waiting to find out about brackets but had hopes they’d land in the gold bracket for Saturday.

She said for the next match, they’ll work on passing and consistency but also just trying to keep the momentum going.

“We ended really, really strong against Rock Springs,” McEwen said. “So I think just kind of taking over that energy and that chemistry and that effort.”

AC volleyball focuses on fundamentals

CLEARMONT — Fire season spread to high school sports Friday, as the Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team played down two players, partially due to the fires in the area.

The team lost 3-1 against Hulett with sets of 17-25, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-15.

Coach Sarah Walker said the team is young and working on fundamentals and defensive movement. She said McKenna Auzqui had a solid night Friday and Kristin Klaahsen is “making an impact” for the team defensively.

“No conference game next week, so we will work on finalizing a rotation and hammering home defensive positions,” Walker said.

SHS tennis teams return nearly undefeated

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys tennis team went undefeated against Gering Friday.

SHS number one and two singles players, Quinton Suska and Ethan Kutz, each played against Gering’s number one singles player, Mark Karf.

The team also played well against Kelly Walsh. Singles players Suska and Kutz won their sets 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 and 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, respectively.

Number one doubles players Liam Brown and Kellen Mentock won their match 6-1 and 6-2, and number two doubles players Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen won with a score of 5-7, 6-4 and 6-1.

The girls doubles teams went undefeated against Kelly Walsh.

Number one doubles Ella Laird and Maddie Garneau won their match 6-3, 5-7 and 6-2. Number two doubles Libby Standish and Lennon Degroiw won 7-6 and 6-1, and number three doubles Aerianna Roth and Skye Bensel won their match with scores of 3-6, 7-5 and 6-4.