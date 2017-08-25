Friday night recaps

Sheridan boys cross-country wins first meet, girls finish third

SHERIDAN — It was a strong start to the season for Sheridan cross-country Friday at the Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Meet. The Broncs had a great start to the season, taking home first place with 46 points. Kelly Walsh finished second with 55 points.

Senior Brian Gonda led the way, finishing fourth overall in the 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds. Freshman David Standish was right behind him in fifth place, running 18:22. Senior Tymer Goss also finished in the top 10 overall, taking ninth in 18:46.

The Lady Broncs took third as a team, with a total of 97 points. Laramie easily won the meet with 30 points, and Cody was second with 61. Senior Trinity Preston was the top runner, taking 12th place.

The next meet for Sheridan is Sept. 1 at the Billings Invitational.

Sheridan tennis starts weekend in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys tennis team remained undefeated, while the girls lost their second match of the year Friday.

The Broncs defeated Cheyenne East 4-1 and Cheyenne Central 3-2, improving to 7-0 on the season.

No. 1 singles player Quinton Suska had a good day, defeating East’s Luke Macy 6-0, 6-4 and Central’s Brian Joelson 6-4, 6-2. Ethan Kutz won both of his matches at No. 2 singles as well, beating Seth Davidson 6-4, 6-1, and Ryan Stampfli 6-1, 7-5. Against East, the No. 1 doubles team of Patrick Kuehl and Kellen Mentock narrowly lost a three setter, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen easily won their No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 3 doubles team of Tristan Choong and Noah DeGrange took home a 6-1, 6-3, victory.

Faurot changed the boys’ doubles lineups against Central, with mixed results.

Jensen and Mentock lost their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, DeGrange and Lewallen won a tightly-contested match, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3, while Choong and Kuehl lost No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-0.

The Lady Broncs beat Cheyenne East 3-2 before losing to Central 4-1. They are now 5-2 on the season.

Facing East, Maggie Pierce lost a tough No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3, to Anna Larson, while Hannah Jost convincingly won her No. 2 singles match over Lexie Woolridge 6-1, 6-2.

Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw lost their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-4. Standish sat out the Central match with a groin injury. The No. 2 doubles team of Ella Laird and Madison Garneau came back from a 6-7 (3) first-set loss to win the final two sets 6-4, 6-2. Skye Bensel and Aerianna Roth breezed through their No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.

The team had a tougher time against Central. No. 1 singles Taylor Myers lost to Grace Dereemer 6-0, 6-0, while Hannah Jost lost No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0, against Kelsey Hardsocg.

The No. 1 doubles team of Laird and Garneau lost 6-1, 6-2, while Bensel and Roth lost at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-3. Pierce and Dregoiw had the lone victory at No. 3 doubles, 6-4, 6-1.

Coach Bob Faurot said he is using the weekend matches to try to find a solid girls No. 1 doubles team.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs have two more road matches in Torrington Saturday against Laramie and Torrington.

Volleyball teams begin seasons at tournaments

SHERIDAN — Three area schools started their volleyball campaigns Friday.

Tongue River went 2-1 on the first day of the North Big Horn County Invitational at Rocky Mountain.

The day started with an extremely competitive loss to Lovell, 21-25, 25-18, 12-15.

The Lady Eagles then beat Riverside 25-18, 25-15, before squeaking out a victory against Meeteetse by a score of 25-17, 23-25, 15-10. The team trailed 1-6 in the final set before rallying for the win. Coach Janelle Manore credited her team’s competitiveness and senior leadership as instrumental parts of the comeback victory.

Tongue River plays three more matches in the tournament today.

Meanwhile, the Big Horn Lady Rams went 1-1 at the Douglas Invitational on Friday.

They won their first match against Buffalo 25-15, 25-20 and lost a hard-fought second match to Glenrock, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11.

Coach Katie Stewart said it was a solid start to the season, considering the injuries to several players. She said the team showed good chemistry and passed well.

The Rams’ final match of the day against Wheatland was not completed at press time. The tournament continues Saturday.

Finally, the Sheridan High School volleyball team was 1-2 Friday at the Cheyenne Invitational.

The Lady Broncs lost their first match to Cheyenne East 25-22, 25-15.

They then recovered to defeat Rock Springs in a nail biter, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, before losing to Natrona 25-13, 25-12.

Sheridan continues the tournament Saturday, playing Rawlins and Kelly Walsh.

SHS swimming places fourth in Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving team took fourth place out of nine teams at the Laramie Relays Friday.

Laramie finished first, with Cheyenne Central coming in second and Kelly Walsh third.

The Lady Broncs had two winning relay teams.

The team of Molly Green, Zoe Robinson, Taylor Baldacci and Kelly Moodry won the 200-yard medley relay.

Green, Jadyn Mullikin, Piper Carroll and Olivia Thoney won the 200-yard backstroke relay.

Other top-three finishes for Sheridan included:

• The team of Carroll, Baldacci, Jenna Frederickson and Mullikin placed second in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

• Carroll, Pippin Robinson, Zoe Robinson and Thoney took second in the 400-yard medley relay.

• Pippin Robinson, Green, Thoney and Zoe Robinson were runner-up in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• Pippin Robinson, Baldacci, Kate Alsup and Carroll finished third in the 200-yard butterfly relay.

The Lady Broncs compete in the Laramie Pentathlon Saturday.