Free fishing day set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — In conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday, daily use fees are waived at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling.

Wyoming State Parks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearney, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs.

Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round — Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon. Camping fees are not waived.

Those planning to fish may do so without a fishing license that day.

Free Fishing Day is offered annually by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.