Fort Mackenzie changes name

SHERIDAN — Fort Mackenzie High School will soon operate under a new name. At its Monday meeting, the Sheridan County School District 2 board voted to change the name of Fort Mackenzie High School to the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School.

The name change officially launches the collaborative school that has been years in the making and will move the alternative school to the Sheridan College campus.

The Wright Place will relocate to the Sheridan Junior High School.

District officials will continue to work with the state and legislators to seek design and construction funds to construct the collaborative school on the college campus.

This is dependent on the availability of state construction funding.

All teachers at both The Wright Place and the former Fort Mackenzie High School will be retained as employees during the transition.

Starting next year, the collaborative school will utilize Sheridan College facilities.

“We are going to be able to provide those students a variety of different electives,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Stults said. “Right now, they essentially get one. Now, they will have myriad opportunities.”

The old Highland Park Elementary School, where both schools were located, will be decommissioned.

Starting in 2015, Sheridan County school districts and Sheridan College gathered to develop the concept of a collaborative high school. The design team undertook the goal to develop a high school that crosses district and county lines to more efficiently and rapidly change outcomes for Wyoming’s at-risk students.

The district will identify up to 25 Sheridan County School District 2 students to participate in a dual enrollment pilot during the 2017-2018 school year. Students from all three Sheridan County districts will be able to utilize the collaborative school.