Forensic pathologist finds perfect fit in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Two years ago, forensic pathologist Thomas Bennett moved to Sheridan to provide autopsy services for coroners throughout the state. Despite a mixed past with the state of Montana, Kane Funeral Home staff have fully embraced Bennett’s 41 years of expertise and provided him a home base from which to work.

A medical examiner in Montana requested Bennett refrain from doing autopsies on children due to exonerated court cases in Iowa in the late 1990s. Bennett deemed a child’s death a homicide, and the parents of the child were imprisoned for manslaughter. The case, recorded with the National Registry of Exonerations, mentioned an additional case that included Bennett’s autopsy work coming back as Shaken Baby Syndrome for other cases of infant deaths.

The suspects in one case were exonerated, and those in the other case were acquitted. Bennett resigned as medical examiner in Iowa two weeks after the couple, who were eventually exonerated, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 1997 amid an investigation of the administration of his office, Maurice Possley wrote for the National Registry of Exonerations.

Bennett completed autopsies across Montana through his private practice for 17 years before the state restructured the department of justice, requiring forensic pathologists to be an employee of the state.

Bennett said, while explaining his past experience and accusations, that politics and a conflict of interest were the causes of the fallout in Montana.

“My job is to be dispassionate,” Bennett said. “You’re concerned, you empathize and everything with the families, but for that case, to the dead you owe the truth, and sometimes that’s not the politically good thing to do because lawyers and others can have some real vested interest in things.”

Not wanting to work for the state and given that he already had a 20-year history working with the coroners in Sheridan County as they brought cases to his private practice in Billings, Bennett decided Sheridan would be the best fit.

“The organizational structure in Wyoming is really good to give the most independent and objective death investigation,” Bennett said.

Bennett fills a need and helps loosen budget constraints for the coroner team in Sheridan County, as they now can stay home for autopsies instead of traveling to Billings. The Sheridan County coroner’s budget totals $168,000, which pays for Bennett’s work, supplies, labor and transportation. With transportation at a minimum, the costs decrease significantly.

Wyoming’s smaller population and a national shortage of qualified forensic pathologists makes finding somebody qualified to perform an autopsy tough sometimes. Business Insider reported in 2012 that since 1959, the United States has certified 1,400 forensic pathologists and only about 500 full-time pathologists worked in the U.S. at that time. Bennett provides autopsy services for not only Sheridan County, but also surrounding counties that bring in cases.

Bennett said he emotionally removes himself from the often difficult work by looking at each case like a puzzle.

He also said he appreciates the Sheridan County coroner’s thorough investigations. Because of the in-depth information given with each case, including past history, medical records and a multitude of photographs, a case may only take him two hours to close.

His job sometimes steps out of the medical bounds, too. He, as well as coroners, do their best to explain causes of death to family members while also handling the different stages of grief. Sheridan County deputy coroner Kevin Sessions said Bennett often calls families to explain his findings and dispel any falsehoods about their loved one’s death.