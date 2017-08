SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Extension will host a food preservation workshop Monday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Watt Agriculture Center.

The workshop will highlight tools and techniques used in pressure canning. Class size is limited, so those planning to attend are asked to reserve a spot by contacting Kentz Willis at 674-2980 or kwillis3@uwyo.edu.

The cost for the workshop is $10 per person.

The Watt Agriculture Center is located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.