FMHS, WP announce honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Fort Mackenzie High School and The Wright Place recently announced the students who earned spots on the schools’ honor rolls.

Fort Mackenzie High School
A Honor Roll
Ninth grade — William Palmer, Vikki Swinyer
11th grade — Rachel Jahiel, Truman McTiernan

B Honor Roll
Ninth grade — Charles Bringham, Kacey Decker, Terry Johnson, Israel Melvin, Jade Mespelt, Alexus Price, Emily Ramirez, Kyle Thesing
10th grade — Cheyenne Feley, Zachery Hoon, Kailey Mortensen, Cheyanne Oryall, Myricle Stuart, Sharon Weight
11th grade — Alexandria Rae Bautista, Shyanna Martin, Colten Meece, Anthony Stopani, Tyler Wilkerson, Taylor Young
12th grade — Mason Clark, Bethanie Gideon, Jonathan Haugen, Austin Moreland, Andrew Reed, Evan Wilkins

The Wright Place
B Honor Roll
Sixth grade — Andrew Gideon, Caden Moreland
Seventh grade — JW Fort, Johnny Hancock, Thomas Kaupp

June 16th, 2017

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com