FMHS, WP announce honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Fort Mackenzie High School and The Wright Place recently announced the students who earned spots on the schools’ honor rolls.
Fort Mackenzie High School
A Honor Roll
Ninth grade — William Palmer, Vikki Swinyer
11th grade — Rachel Jahiel, Truman McTiernan
B Honor Roll
Ninth grade — Charles Bringham, Kacey Decker, Terry Johnson, Israel Melvin, Jade Mespelt, Alexus Price, Emily Ramirez, Kyle Thesing
10th grade — Cheyenne Feley, Zachery Hoon, Kailey Mortensen, Cheyanne Oryall, Myricle Stuart, Sharon Weight
11th grade — Alexandria Rae Bautista, Shyanna Martin, Colten Meece, Anthony Stopani, Tyler Wilkerson, Taylor Young
12th grade — Mason Clark, Bethanie Gideon, Jonathan Haugen, Austin Moreland, Andrew Reed, Evan Wilkins
The Wright Place
B Honor Roll
Sixth grade — Andrew Gideon, Caden Moreland
Seventh grade — JW Fort, Johnny Hancock, Thomas Kaupp