Flying Cowboys’ annual fly-in brings hobbyists together

SHERIDAN — Smokey skies made for unfavorable conditions for the Flying Cowboys this year, but the weather didn’t stop the hobbyists from soaring through the weekend.

The annual model airplane fly-in at the Flying Cowboys base near Sheridan County Sportsman Gun Club served as the first District 9 fly-in that included three to four surrounding states, coordinator John Steir said on the first day of the event.

Visitors from surrounding states stayed at the site as well as in town, which Steir said helps the Sheridan economy. In addition to housing, Boy Scout Troop 117 presented the flag at the start of Saturday’s events.

Steir said the art of flying goes beyond being just a hobby; one must know aerodynamics, as well as electronics, as some of the new planes have advanced technological elements. The facility allows four flyers to pilot at one time with a caller standing by to serve as a second set of eyes on the aircraft. The Flying Cowboys also host Thursday training nights throughout the summer in preparation for the annual fly-in.

