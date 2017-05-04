Fisher pleads guilty to murder of wife

SHERIDAN — A man charged with second degree murder for fatally shooting his wife, Martha Bailey, pleaded guilty in a 4th Judicial District Court April 13 change of plea hearing.

Christopher Fisher signed a plea agreement on March 22, stating that for a plea of guilty, the state would suggest a 20- to- 40-year prison sentence. Fisher would also be required to pay restitution to the appropriate parties.

Court documents said on Aug. 5, 2016, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the Sheridan Police Department received a 911 call from Fisher advising that Bailey had been shot at their residence. Emergency personnel found Bailey dead in the basement from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of her head, behind her ear. A 9mm pistol was on the floor near Bailey’s head.

There were five children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Court documents state law enforcement learned from the couple’s 7-year-old that Bailey and Fisher got into an argument at the kitchen table and that Fisher went into the kitchen and grabbed a gun from a shelf. The 7-year-old stated seeing Fisher point the gun at Bailey before they went downstairs. The child saw the two go downstairs, then heard a gunshot. The child then said Fisher came upstairs and told the children, “Mom tried to kill me,” then called 911.

Court documents said law enforcement learned from the 9-year-old child essentially the same story the 7-year-old reported. The 9-year-old followed his parents downstairs to keep his siblings from seeing the fight. The child saw his parents fighting over the gun and punching each other. The 9-year-old saw Bailey trying to hold the gun away from her head as Fisher tried to force the gun to her head. It appeared to the 9-year-old that Fisher was too strong. The child then saw Fisher place the muzzle of the gun close to Bailey’s head and discharge the gun resulting in a wound to Bailey’s head.

SPD reviewed the 911 call made by Fisher and heard Fisher was very calm and did not display emotion. On the call, Fisher said his wife attacked him.

The 42-year-old man remains in custody at the Sheridan County Detention Center and the court revoked his bond after entering the guilty plea.

Fisher will attend his sentencing hearing in Judge John Fenn’s court on May 18 at 9 a.m.