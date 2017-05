First Wild West Swap Meet set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The first Wild West Swap Meet of the summer will take place Saturday at the Sheridan Stockyards.

At the event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., vendors will include regional artists, furniture dealers, manufacturers, vintage dealers and more.

The event is sponsored by the North Main Association and Sheridan Stockyards, LLC.

The Sheridan Stockyards is located at 2436 Higby Road in Sheridan.

For more information, see wildwestswap.com.