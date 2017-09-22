‘Extreme Makeover: Dinosaur Edition’ coming to the WYO

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Dinosaur Center and Dig Sites in Thermopolis will pay a visit to Sheridan Sept. 28 to present “Extreme Makeover: Dinosaur Edition.”

Dinosaurs have been known to science for 150 years and yet they have “evolved.” Why? Learn how the depiction of dinosaurs has changed in science and pop culture and what evidence led to these extreme makeovers.

The presentation will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the WYO Theater. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Children ages 18 and younger can attend free of charge. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office at 672-9084, wyotheater.com or at the theater, located at 42 N. Main St.