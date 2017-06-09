Experts call Ramaco permit ‘deficient,’ ‘incomplete’

SHERIDAN — Ramaco’s proposed Brook Mine permit hearing adjourned Thursday in Cheyenne after experts testified in front of the Environmental Quality Council on inadequacies in the proposed mine permit.

The two-day hearing in Cheyenne was the second part to the hearing held May 22-28 in Sheridan, during which the EQC heard from Ramaco’s and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s expert witnesses as well as land owners and others who object to the proposed mine.

While the council heard from four landowners who own property near the proposed site, Mary Fisher, one landowner who hired an attorney for the hearing, said there’s more than 100 landowners in the half mile boundary of the permit — most of whom won’t have a chance to be heard during the hearing.

In Cheyenne, the EQC heard from Powder River Basin Resource Council’s and Big Horn Coal’s expert witnesses.

PRBRC’s two expert witnesses were president and senior geotechnical/civil engineer for Marino Engineering Associates, Dr. Gennaro Marino, Ph.D., and Granite Ridge Groundwater president, Mickel Wireman.

PRBRC attorney Shannon Anderson said they felt like WDEQ didn’t have an adequate level of expertise on this type of mine to properly review Ramaco’s permit application. She said WDEQ reviews primarily surface mines in the Powder River Basin and the Brook mine will have a great deal of underground mining.

Marino testified on his analysis of the mine application in respect to possible subsidence and its reclamation plan.

“My main finding is basically that the application is severely deficient in analysis and data to be able to make any kind of analysis of what the likelihood of subsidence would be in the future,” Marino said during the hearing.

According to the report, a vast majority of the coal measures are described as claystone, which it says makes for very poor mine roof and floor conditions and adds to highwall stability problems.

It says the amount of claystone reported above, throughout and below the proposed mining interval causes serious concern for short- and long-term mine instability.

In addition, the report says the permit is lacking short- and long-term stability analyses of all failures that can lead to subsidence and an appropriate examination of risk, severity and type of potential subsidence.

Anderson said Mickel Wireman, who has worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a national groundwater expert, testified on what it means to have a good assessment for hydrogeology in a permit application.

Wireman’s report found the plan lacking and says sections of the revised mine plan present “a very incomplete characterization of the hydrogeology and surface water hydrology.”

It goes on to say that as a result of the permit’s incompleteness, the permit application is not sufficient to meet the requirements included in Wyoming statutes on public health and safety and environmental quality for mining permits.

Other inadequacies mentioned in the report include probable cumulative hydrologic impacts to surface and groundwater systems, the proposed water management plan and air quality issues.

The report also says the revised mine plan states that there won’t be direct mining on alluvial valley floors but does not discuss potential impacts that could occur from trench and highwall mining in the area.

“The response from the DEQ and the Brook mine is we’ll finish these studies later,” Fisher said. “…But you know what, that’s being reactive instead of taking a proactive approach to something as serious as a new coal mine in a historic alluvial valley.”

Anderson said the council will hold a meeting in early August to deliberate before it prepares written proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law based on each of the parties’. After that, the final decision comes down to the WDEQ who will have 15 days to decide.

Fisher said during the hearing the council seemed to express interest in hearing the potential concerns from the landowners.

Though she said there’s many deficiencies with the application, she hopes that at the very least conditions for the permit will be assigned if it’s approved.