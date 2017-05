Event to focus on Sheridan Brewery, Prohibition

SHERIDAN — The next round of Conversations in History presented by Helen Laumann and the Sheridan County Historical Society will focus on the Sheridan Brewery and Prohibition.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.