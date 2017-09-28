EQC sends Ramaco mine plan back for more work

SHERIDAN — A review council has sent plans for what would be Wyoming’s first major new coal mine in decades back to a state agency for more work.

The proposed mine, to be located between Sheridan and Ranchester, is part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco Carbon LLC’s plan to turn coal into products like carbon fiber for the automobile industry. The project also includes research and manufacturing facilities and would be a partnership between researchers and industry.

The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council ruled Wednesday that Ramaco’s plans for its Brook Mine don’t offer enough environmental protections. The council reached a similar conclusion in August.

Neighbors, the Powder River Basin Resource Council and Big Horn Coal Company have expressed concerns about Ramaco’s plans throughout the permitting process. Concerns included water issues, blasting, traffic and reclamation. Major points of disparity included the completeness of the water and subsidence studies.

The ruling means Ramaco will need to do more work on its permit application before the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

“Ramaco is very disappointed the EQC has remanded the permit back to the DEQ,” said Randall Atkins, chairman and CEO of Ramaco Carbon in an emailed statement. “This basically requires the company to start all over again with the permitting process after almost five years of effort and despite having complied with all of the permit rules and regulations of the Wyoming statutes, as confirmed by the DEQ. Ramaco Carbon strongly believes its permit application for the Brook Mine followed the rule and letter of the existing permit law and should be allowed to proceed.”

Atkins added that on to say the EQC has essentially mandated new Wyoming permit law.

“We are confident that Wyoming courts will not let the EQC position stand, as it would jeopardize both existing and future permitting under Wyoming law,” Atkins said.

Atkins also indicated Ramaco would seek to address concerns as conditions of the permit which they would issue, allowing Ramaco to meet those mining related conditions and move forward with the project.

Ramaco officials have said that the project — which would include the coal mine, a research facility and eventually a manufacturing facility — could create up to 3,000 jobs for the community including engineers and scientists to manufacturers, construction workers and miners.

In July, Ramaco Carbon officials announced that the company had been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive an estimated $7 million research grant.

The grant is part of the DOE’s Vehicle Technologies program and would be awarded to Ramaco and select research and strategic partners to support the company’s research in using coal to develop low-cost carbon fiber components.