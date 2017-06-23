EnTech discusses DeSmet watershed opportunities

SHERIDAN — Entities involved with the Goose Creek Level 1 Study discussed possible water storage opportunities involving Lake DeSmet during a meeting Monday.

EnTech principal and project manager Dave Engels said water from Lake DeSmet, which is not part of the Goose Creek Watershed but is part of the Powder River Watershed, could be used in the Tongue River Basin where there’s more intensive agriculture and greater population.

He said three possible opportunities were discussed during the meeting.

The first is to connect Lake DeSmet water to the Sheridan Area Water Supply system around the community of Big Horn. He said this was previously identified as an option in a 2008 study.

The second option is to use the lake water as an additional irrigation source and explore what it would take to get water from DeSmet into Little Goose drainages at a point where it could be utilized by irrigators.

The third option is based around the Montana, Wyoming lawsuit and Yellowstone River Compact, which says that pre-1950 water rights have greater seniority and privileges than post-1950 water rights.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the compact has been effective since 1951 and was entered into by Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming to, among other things, divide and appoint water from the Yellowstone River and its tributaries.

Engels said with few exceptions, the Goose Creek Watershed has all post-1950 water rights, meaning Wyoming would have to give Montana water from sources in the Goose Creek Watershed if needed.

He said this third alternative would utilize Lake DeSmet water to supplement post-1950 rights in the event of Montana calling for water.

“They all have their pros and cons and they’re all pretty expensive, so I don’t know if any of them stand out,” Engels said of the options.

Engels said conceptual design cost estimates to use DeSmet water with the SAWS system, as supplemental irrigation in Little Goose Valley and as mitigation with the Yellowstone River Compact are $64 million, $57 million and $34 million, respectively.

Engels said for these options to be realistic, a larger entity, such as the state, county, city or SAWS would have to take on the funding responsibility.

Sheridan County Conservation District manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the Level 1 study was needed in order for the organization to utilize funding programs like the Small Water Projects Program through the Wyoming Water Development Commission.

“So at the end of this project, which is (November or December) of this year…we will have that, which makes us eligible to participate on behalf of landowners in the Small Projects Program,” Rogaczewski said.

Rogaczewski said SCCD can help individuals apply for Level 1 studies but are not eligible to apply for Level 2 and Level 3 studies, which fund specific designs and construction. In these cases, special districts can be used.

Additionally, Engels said the Small Water Projects Program can only be used to fund projects up to $135,000.

He said usually it takes a certain percentage or majority of landowners to agree to become a special district.

EnTech held a public scoping meeting for the Level 1 study in July 2016, which was followed by two additional public update meetings in January and June 2017.

The draft report for the Level 1 study is expected to be complete later this summer with a final report expected in November.