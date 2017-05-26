Emborg to move to Colorado

SHERIDAN — When Tyson Emborg moved to Sheridan for his first teaching job after graduation, he knew almost nothing about the city. After nearly two decades, he’s come to know more about Sheridan than most.

Emborg, a Sheridan High School teacher, the school’s We the People advisor and local historian, will call leave the community after 17 years in the district.

Emborg accepted a teaching job in Colorado to be closer to his family.

“We lose not only a great teacher but an individual who has made a great impact in this community and a leadership role in this state,” SHS principal Brent Leibach said at SCSD2’s board of trustees meeting in May.

In Emborg’s first years at Sheridan, no one teacher taught American government as a full-time position; it was instead divvied up between several teachers.

But Emborg saw that as an opportunity to teach the content he loved to students.

He eventually volunteered to teach all of the government classes and went on to be the school’s only teacher in that subject for a 10-year span. Emborg eventually launched and taught the high school’s first Advanced Placement American government class.

In his spare time, Emborg studied Sheridan and Wyoming history, which he then shared with the rest of the community. Among his historical pursuits while in Sheridan was a lecture series at The Brinton Museum, writings on Wyoming and Sheridan history, research on the high school and the community among other contributions.

“I don’t have any pursuit that I cut myself off to, it’s just one of those things where I just like to get involved,” Emborg said.

Perhaps what Emborg is best known for in the community is his success from the school’s We the People team.

The team habitually earned top honors in the state during his time as its advisor, including four consecutive state titles.

This past year was the team’s best finish yet. SHS earned the top prize for the Mountain/Plains States region. The award goes to the highest-placing team in the region that did not earn a top-10 placing at the competition.

It’s unclear who will take over the We the People team next year, however, Emborg hopes the district and the community will continue to support the program.

“The challenge is, going forward, is it going to receive school district support?” Emborg said. “It’s got great state support; it’s got great support from some of the local foundations. In terms of the academics, as the budget continues to shrink, how are we going to safeguard these opportunities that aren’t the same opportunities that get the headlines, like ACT scores or Blue Ribbon elementary, but are just as meaningful and impactful?”

As a whole, Emborg said the community support had made his time in Sheridan wonderful.

“In 17 years, I’ve never called a guest speaker or reached out for help in the community and heard the word ‘no,’” he said. “That’s been phenomenal to receive that level of support.”