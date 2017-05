Eatons’ Horse Drive set for Sunday

SHERIDAN — The annual Eatons’ Horse Drive will take place Sunday at approximately 9 a.m. on Fifth Street.

The horses will leave Wyarno at approximately 7 a.m. and come through Sheridan past the visitor’s center, the Sheridan Inn, the hospital and fairgrounds before continuing on to Eatons’ Ranch.

All times are approximate and subject to good weather. For more information, contact Eatons’ Ranch at 655-9285 or 1-800-210-1049.