Eagles look to tire Wranglers on rainy Friday night

DAYTON — “We’re going to trade body blows until somebody flinches.”

Tongue River head football coach Steve Hanson has established a distinct style for his program. Grind, grind, grind. The Eagles’ game plan is fairly simple. They want to run the ball, churn yardage and eat the clock.

In a Week 1 win over Wright, the strategy worked. Week 2, the Eagles couldn’t get anything going, resulting in a loss at Lusk.

So Friday’s matchup with Shoshoni means getting back to the gritty style of play that worked against Wright.

“We’re not going to bang our head against a brick wall and say, ‘Ahh, we don’t do this well,’” Hanson said. “We’re just going to coach it up. That’s kind of been the mindset; we just have to improve.”

And those body blows? Hanson expects a slug fest against a Shoshoni team that can get pretty physical.

Shoshoni’s makeup is a bit tough for the Tongue River coach to read. The stats from the first two weeks aren’t favorable for Shoshoni, but Hanson doesn’t want to put much weight on how those statistics measure up.

On paper, the Wranglers sit toward the bottom both offensively and defensively. They account for just 81 yards of offense a game, worse than all 1A teams except Saratoga. They’ve yet to score this season.

On defense, their 374 yards-per-game allowed is also 11th out of 12, and they’re giving up 40.5 points per game, second worst in the class.

And while the Wranglers only two games resulted in 48-0 and 39-0 losses, they came against 2A opponents — Thermopolis and Lovell. So Hanson admitted it’s not very fair to gauge them solely on their record.

Where he can gauge the Wranglers, though, is in the trenches. Shoshoni has a strong senior class, and thanks to a Zero-Week scrimmage, Hanson and the Eagles have somewhat of a precursor to how the Wranglers run their offense, and it’s quite similar to Tongue River’s game plan.

“They’re a ball-control offense; we’re a ball-control offense. They want to grind; we want to grind,” Hanson said.

“We just have to come out and grind on them just like we did against Wright,” he added. “It’s the same thing we wanted to do against Lusk, we just couldn’t get it done.”

One difference between Shoshoni and Tongue River, offensively, comes in formation. Shoshoni runs most of its plays out of the shotgun, trying to utilize more misdirection, so Hanson hopes his defense can take advantage of that, especially on a cold, wet night in Dayton.

Forecasted kickoff temperature shows 45 degrees with more than 50-percent chance of rain throughout the night. Tongue River does not have a turf field, so the rain will have more of a hindrance on the grass.

Hanson said the wet field could cause some issues for Shoshoni’s shotgun snaps and lack of footing could slow down the Wranglers’ outside rushing attack. But it could also create problems for Tongue River tacklers, and breakaway plays could become more likely.

So for the Eagles, it comes back down to playing disciplined football, the same football that forced turnovers, controlled the tempo and snatched a win over the Wright Panthers to kick off the season.

“We’ve got to play disciplined football,” Hanson said. “Anything less, if we don’t play disciplined football, we’re not going to have a good day Friday night. It’s going to be rough.”

Tongue River and Shoshoni kick off at 6 p.m. Friday in Dayton.