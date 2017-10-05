Eagles in must-win mode vs. Southeast

DAYTON — Fundamentals: the most basic piece of a football team’s strategy. Seems simple, right? Maybe it is, but for coach Steve Hanson and the Tongue River Eagles, it’s the most important.

Hanson knew coming into his first season as Tongue River head coach that his team would be young. The varsity experience was nearly nonexistent, and the senior class was sparse.

So far this season, the Eagles have hit both ends of the spectrum. In some instances, the lack of size and experience is obvious — a 12-0 loss at Lusk in Week 2; a 51-6 loss at Pine Bluffs two weeks ago. Other times, though, the Eagles have looked tough and outworked their opponents — a 14-6 win over Wright to open the season; a dominating 48-0 blowout against Shoshoni.

The difference, Hanson said, in those various outcomes starts with the fundamentals. As Tongue River continues to play catch up in the experience market, the fastest way to get there starts with the basics.

“We are going to play to win, but everything is building for the future — day to day, week to week, season to season,” Hanson said. “It’s exciting to see 1A as strong as it is.”

The Eagles host a dangerous Southeast football team Friday, Tongue River’s first conference game since the loss at Pine Bluffs. Both TR and Southeast have 2-2 records and are 1-2 in the conference.

Southeast’s threat comes from its rushing attack, and that might be an understatement. The Cyclones are one of the most run-heavy teams in 1A.

Southeast leads the state in rushing at 328.3 yards per contest. It has only passed the ball 44 times, completing just 12.

Chase Lovercheck is the Cyclones’ bread and butter on offense. He is second in the state in rushing at 145.3 yards per game, behind only Big Horn’s Kade Eisele (171.4). Lovercheck’s 9.4 yards per carry is also second in 1A, and he rushed for 288 yards against Upton-Sundance last week.

Dawson Beck also averages 76.8 yards per game, eighth best in the state. So the Cyclones can run.

But Tongue River’s rush defense is second in the state and the catalyst in the Eagles success. It allows just 109.8 rushing yards a game and just 2.9 yards per attempt. It has also recovered 10 fumbles.

“They play fast, and we play gritty,” Hanson said.

“We have to be more physical than them and grind on them,” he added. “We know they can run and have done it all year, but we have seen some good runners and been able to hold our own, as well.”

Tongue River’s offense isn’t far behind Southeast in the rushing department. In fact, the Eagles have a slightly higher ratio of run-to-pass plays than Southeast — 83 percent to 82 percent. Tongue River has rushed the ball 177 times this season and averages 122.8 yards per game. They’ve been much more methodical in their approach, but the ground game has become the standard.

Hanson is always looking for ways to get better. Giving up 28 points to Pine Bluffs on special teams definitely stood out and has certainly been a point of emphasis. But everything comes back to fundamentals and execution.

“It’s great to match up against the best,” Hanson said. “Win or lose, we have to go out and play our way.”

Building for the future remains an objective for the TR coaching staff and players, but a win against Southeast could keep that future in the 2017 season. The fourth-seed is still up for grabs in the conference — Lusk is 1-3, as well — so a win for the Eagles would give them a boost in snatching the final playoff spot, and ditto for the Cyclones.

“If we win, we still have a shot at playing in November,” Hanson said. “It’s a must win for both teams.”

Tongue River’s road doesn’t get any smoother as the season comes to a close. The Eagles host Upton-Sundance next week before heading to Big Horn in the regular-season finale. Those two teams are a combined 9-1, so this week’s matchup with Southeast is crucial in building momentum and fighting for that playoff berth.

Friday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Tongue River High School.