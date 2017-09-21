Eagles, Hornets meet in state championship rematch

DAYTON — Memory has to be short for the Tongue River Eagles football team. In fact, it needs to be pretty short for the Eagles Week 4 opponent, as well.

Tongue River travels to No. 2 Pine Bluffs Friday for a matchup that has plenty of history over the last couple of seasons.

The most recent matchup between Tongue River and Pine Bluffs happened less than a year ago in the final game of the 2016 season. The Hornets took down the Eagles in a 10-7 barnburner in the 1A state championship last fall.

Before the state championship, though, Tongue River had momentum in the series. The Eagles beat the Hornets 28-14 earlier in the 2016 season to open the season 6-1. A year earlier, Tongue River traveled to Pine Bluffs in the final week of the regular season with a ton on the line. A win over the Hornets was the only way for Tongue River to guarantee itself a spot in the 1A playoffs. The Eagles won a tight 28-25 ballgame, eventually battling their way to a state championship runner-up finish.

Tongue River had never played Pine Bluffs until the 2014 season, but the Eagles have won three of the four matchups with the Hornets — the only loss being that 2016 state championship.

So each team has a bit of a sour taste in its mouth regarding the other, and all of it comes from recent memory.

So what does Friday’s matchup mean aside from the newly-formed rivalry?

Not much, playoff wise, this early in the season. The Hornets are one of three undefeated teams left in 1A, so their playoff chances are high. Friday will be more about the Eagles and how their young squad not only stacks up against one of the class’ best but against the entire state as a whole.

At the start of the season, Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson wasn’t shy to admit the concerns with his team’s lack of experience. With just two seniors and one returning varsity player, the Eagles had a tall ladder to climb and not much time to climb it.

The first three weeks of the season were critical.

The Eagles grinded out a 14-6 win over Wright (1-2) in Week 1, the start they needed to get their feet wet.

A 12-0 loss at Lusk (2-1) showed the inexperience for TR in its first road trip, but the team bounced back in dominating fashion last week in a 48-0 thumping of Shoshoni (0-3).

The Eagles forced eight turnovers in the win over Shoshoni, the most telling stat of the night for Hanson’s squad. And defense has been the bread-and-butter for Tongue River so far this season.

The Eagles lead the state in team defense, allowing just 127 yards per game at a measly 2.5 yards per attempt. They’ve allowed just 6 points per game and have a plus-9 turnover ratio. The offense works to keep the opposing offenses off the field, but Tongue River’s defense has inflicted plenty of damage when it’s been on the field.

Friday, the Eagles will hit the road for an even longer road trip (393 miles) to square off against a balanced offensive attack carrying momentum from a thrilling overtime victory over 1A threat Big Horn.

Pine Bluffs sits in the middle of the class at sixth in total offense, more than 100-yards-per-game better than Tongue River. The Hornets get most of their yardage on the ground at 217 per game, but they aren’t afraid to air it out — 62 yards per game on 43 attempts.

The Hornets and Eagles are fairly similar, statistically, but this will be Tongue River’s truest test of the 2017 season. While the defending champs garner plenty of love for a potential repeat, the Eagles have a much different-looking squad than they had in the state championship.

It’ll be a battle of experience versus grittiness, as the Eagles look to use their physical defense and clock-consuming offense to take down the reigning state champions.

Tongue River takes on Pine Bluffs at 6 p.m. Friday at Carlstrum Field.