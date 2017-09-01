Eagles grind out 14-6 victory over Panthers

DAYTON — Steve Hanson and the Tongue River Eagles had a game plan Friday night against the Wright Panthers: pound the ball on the ground; eat the clock.

The Eagles executed that game plan, dominated the time of possession and snatched a 14-6 victory over the Panthers in Hanson’s first game as head coach in Tongue River.

“First down, second down, third down, first down,” Hanson said of the strategy. “That’s what we want to do is really grind and take some time off the clock, and we did.”

When asked if his team showed poise in its season opener, Hanson took it a step further and described his players as disciplined.

Ten of the 11 Eagles starters had never seen a varsity football field before Friday, and most of them played both sides of the ball. The team had just five penalties — only one in the second half.

The Tongue River defense also forced four Wright turnovers and made a huge goal-line stand as the Panthers threatened at the end of the first half. The Eagles took an 8-0 lead into halftime.

“The ball bounced our way several times,” Hanson said. “We know we got lucky some, but we also executed. Ten of those kids had never played varsity football before tonight and played both ways for the most part. That was a big, big deal to see what we were made of.”

Hanson credited his defense for bending but not breaking, but it was the Tongue River offense that controlled the game. With Luke Stutzman under center and a plethora of guys carrying the ball for the Eagles, they simply kept the Wright offense off the field.

Tongue River had the ball more than 10 minutes longer than Wright with a time of possession of 29 minutes and 30 seconds. That stat was even further skewed in the first half, with the Eagles more than doubling the Panthers at 16:13 to 7:47.

The Eagles took the opening kick and strung together their most impressive drive of the game right off the bat. The running backs churned and churned and the team rigorously marched down the field.

The opening drive took more than seven minutes, and the Eagles passed just three times.

They got inside the 10-yard line and went for it on a 4th-and-8 situation.

Stutzman’s pitch was stopped short, and the tedious drive resulted in zero points.

But it wasn’t worthless.

On the very next possession, Wright sent a snap off the quarterback’s head into the end zone. Tongue River’s first score of the 2017 season was a safety for a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles next longest drive of the game didn’t end empty handed.

Tongue River’s offense utilized 5 minutes and 45 seconds at the start of the second quarter in a drive that ended in a 16-yard touchdown rush from Elias Dillon-Bennett. The Eagles made multiple crucial plays to extend the drive along the way, including a 4th-and-1 conversion and an 11-yard rush on a 3rd-and-11 after a false start penalty.

“It’s absolutely critical for our young squad that we maintain discipline,” Hanson said of the key plays throughout the night. “Discipline in showing up on time, discipline in how we execute the offense. At times we got a little lazy and were spectating a bit, but for a young squad, we are very disciplined.”

Tongue River’s discipline shined through at opportune times all night. The Eagles recovered a muffed punt early in the fourth quarter leading just 8-6. They converted two fourth-down plays after that, the second a 4th-and-goal run from the 1-yard line that scored Zach Schankey a touchdown and gave Tongue River a 14-6 advantage.

After a turnover on downs on a possession that lasted just 55 seconds — Tongue River’s shortest of the night — Kyler DeWitt turned around and intercepted a Wright pass with 2:04 to play, all but sealing the deal for the Eagles.

For a bunch of young guys, Hanson was more than impressed and considered Friday’s win a major confidence boost for his disciplined newbies.

“For us to come out undersized, a little immature age wise, that was a big deal for us confidence wise,” Hanson said. “I think that’s really going to pay dividends.”

Final

Wright…..0 0 6 0 — 6

Tongue River…..2 6 0 6 — 14

Scoring

Tongue River safety, 4:49 1Q, 2-0. Dillon-Bennett 16-yard rush, 6:05 2Q, 8-0. Yeradi 8-yard rush, 4:51 3Q, 8-6. Schankey 1-yard rush, 6:12 4Q, 14-6.