Drugs combating drugs: Sheridan entities push opioid prevention

SHERIDAN — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 drug overdose, or poisoning, deaths in 2016 for Sheridan County. While the county’s numbers are lower than other counties around the state, it exceeds the average 16.3 deaths per 100,000 nationwide. Sheridan County’s population is around 30,000.

Entities around the county are working to combat not only deaths, but opioid addictions overall with opiate antagonist medications and comprehensive rehabilitation.

Joint efforts

Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center began implementing the Opioid State Targeted Response Grant in August, teaming up with Big Horn Mountain Medicine to help eliminate the issues of opioid addiction in the community.

Two new positions allowed through the $179,284 of grant funding — one substance abuse therapist and one case manager — provide psychosocial treatment and comprehensive counseling.

“Sometimes these folks need the intensive case management services to come up with housing and transportation and employment,” White said.

Combined with the psychosocial treatment at the center, Big Horn Mountain Medicine’s Dr. Jason Ackerman treats and prescribes patients Suboxone, a mix of buprenorphine and naloxone and a prescription medicine meant for treatment of opioid dependence. The drug’s website said it should be used as part of a complete treatment plan to include counseling and psychosocial support.

“It really helps people avoid withdrawal,” White said. “So if somebody’s on painkillers or heroin, a part of the reason why they’re not stopping, which is for most opioid addicts, is they don’t want the withdrawal.”

Using Suboxone in partnership with counseling and psychosocial treatment helps keep people from relapsing. Ackerman started utilizing the grant program around three weeks ago and already sees the benefit from the collaboration.

“It’s definitely something that goes better when you integrate counseling along with prescribing,” Ackerman said. “That’s been a huge benefit from the grant getting that integrated instead of having it chopped up, seeing various counselors, plus or minus actually going to the appointment. It’s been great.”

Ackerman said the addition of a case manager also helps the patients he’s been prescribing Suboxone to for the past four years.

In addition to helping financially support the two positions, the grant helps pay for the medications.

Front-line fatalities

Naloxone alone, one of the components of Suboxone, helps reverse narcotic overdoses in emergency situations. Rocky Mountain Ambulance EMT-Intermediate Jerry Herold said RMA uses a lot of Narcan, the brand name of the drug. Herold said the ambulance service uses it quite often, often enough that the medication on hand rarely expires. North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition reports Narcan having a shelf life from 18 to 24 months. If a patient is unresponsive upon RMA’s arrival and the cause is unknown, Herold said EMTs will sometimes use Narcan to try and revive the patient, as the side effects are minimal.

Drug opposition

Opposition to the drug is not backed up by medical research or science, Ackerman said.

“I think there’s a little bit of the public sentiment of (negative reactions to the drugs) out there, saying that this is a crutch for treating addiction,” Ackerman said. “The medical and the scientific literature really don’t back that up. This is a treatment for a disease process and that’s really the way that the medical and the science communities are going about it. This is truly a disease and needs to be treated as such.”

Suboxone, while still an opiate, does not have the addictive qualities that other opioids do, as it is a partial antagonist.

“It basically means that it will find all of the opiate receptors like Oxycodone or heroin or anything else will. It actually binds tighter than any of those things do, but instead of fully turning on that receptor, it just partially activates it,” Ackerman said. “What that ends up meaning is people don’t get high on buprenorphine, it doesn’t give them the euphoric affect. It’s very hard to overdose on the medication, so the safety of it is a lot higher. It can stop cravings, it can stop withdrawal symptoms and allows people with an opiate addiction to feel normal and to function normally.”

Statewide solutions

As of this year, Wyoming’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee introduced a bill creating the Emergency Administration of Opiate Antagonist Act, providing for prescription and administration of an opiate antagonist drug of naloxone hydrochloride. The bill passed with no opposition from the Senate or House. Gov. Matt Mead signed the bill into law and it went into effect July 1.

Keeping on

White said the grant for the program will only last until April 2018, but the entities committed to a year with the program to help determine effectiveness.

“We’re really excited to have this grant to work with because I think we’re going to get a lot better long-term results with it,” Ackerman said.