Dixson, Strandholm wed in Colorado

SHERIDAN — Sarah Dixson and John Strandholm wed Aug. 5, 2017, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Dixson, originally of Steamboat Springs, has a master’s degree in exercise science, a bachelor’s degree in physiology and a bachelor’s in Spanish from the University of Wyoming. She is the daughter of Greg and Ann Dixson of Casper.

Strandholm, originally of Sheridan, has a doctorate in economics from Washington State University, a master’s in economics and a bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Wyoming. He is a 2007 graduate of Sheridan High School. Strandholm is currently an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina – Upstate. He is the son of John and Lori Strandholm of Sheridan.

The couple will reside in Greenville, South Carolina.

August 28th, 2017

