Diverse events this weekend

My, what a diverse, cultural expanse coming this weekend in Sheridan. Consider:

• The Bots Sots Remount Sale will be Saturday at the Sheridan Inn. The sale of 50 select horses from a variety of disciplines will be sold off the front porch beginning at 1 p.m. Ike Sankey, the manager of the event, says to expect some 2,000 people. Advance preview of the horses will be Friday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

• Tom Balding welcomes the public to his showroom Thursday and Saturday for open houses with National Horses Reining Association Hall of Famer Bob Loomis (4-7 p.m. Thursday) and Buck, Mary and Reata Brannaman (4-7 p.m. Saturday.) Loomis and Brannaman have local exhibitions scheduled. Balding, whose artisan skills and manufacturing of bits, spurs and tack have reached a global clientele and has been the subject of a Discovery Channel program, will give guided tours of his facility.

• The Whitney Center for the Arts will feature “Wyoming Baroque,” a concert featuring the music of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s ‘Stabat Mater.’ The eight musicians will also include Sheridan College’s Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, musical director. The performance will also include new music by Dr. Bergman. Tickets ($20/$15) are available at WhitneyArts.org. That evening, June 3, the artist and musician David Klaren will have his opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. His show will run through July 9 and is free to the public.

••••••

Last week, Kathy Adamson celebrated 25 years with The Sheridan Press in our mailroom. Always on time and dedicated. Congratulations! And thanks.

••••••

I see by the paper…..

• According to Bloomberg News, the University of Utah is the first major sports university to offer a scholarship in competitive video gaming.

• According to Variety, who keeps up with this sort of thing, the current president was the subject of 1,060 jokes during his first 100 days. In comparison, President Barack Obama was mentioned in monologue jokes 936 times; Presidents George W. Bush (546) and Bill Clinton (440) were also featured.

• Amazon went public 20 years ago last month. If you had invested $1,000 back then during its first public offering, that stock would be worth $239,045, according to the New York Times. Amazon’s valuation at $464 billion is now twice the size of Wal-Mart.

••••••

Quotable

“Education is what survives when what has been learned has been forgotten.”

— B.F. Skinner, American psychologist, author, inventor, 1904-1990