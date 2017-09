SHERIDAN — Dining for a Cause, set for Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will benefit Sheridan Area Search and Rescue.

One hundred percent of sales and gratuities will be donated by Frackelton’s to the nonprofit organization.

The funding will be used to support preparation and training. Reservations for Dining for a Cause are encouraged by calling 675-6055. Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.