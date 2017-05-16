Despite budget cuts, no staffing reductions expected at SCSD3

CLEARMONT — Despite facing a substantial budget cut, Sheridan County School District 3 board members and officials agreed the district won’t have to cut staff for the 2017-2018 school year.

The district’s preliminary budget includes an approximately $150,000 cut to its general fund from the current year — close to a 4 percent reduction.

The reduction is due to statewide education funding challenges that are largely a result of decreased revenues from the mineral extraction industry.

Despite the cuts, all SCSD3 staff positions will return for the 2017-2018 school year, which district officials said is a major victory.

Instead, board members and officials opted to make cuts outside of staffing. Superintendent Charles Auzqui said the school district will no longer sponsor as many field trips and extracurricular activities as it did previously. Cuts to professional development and school supplies will take place, as well.

“We are really trying to tighten our belt on everything besides on what really makes a difference, and that’s teachers and (paraprofessionals) in the classroom,” Auzqui said.

The district has 21 teachers and paraprofessionals on its staff. Last year, the district eliminated the full-time school nurse position as a result of budget cuts.

Board members and Auzqui agreed more cuts could be coming. Officials said additional cuts will likely result from the Wyoming Legislature’s upcoming school funding recalibration meetings.

In the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration and the Joint Revenue Committee meeting notice, it states “committees will review and identify new revenue sources or diversion of existing revenue streams or sources for the support of generally funded operations of the Wyoming state government and public schools in Wyoming to offset the deficits in state government operations and in public education for school operations, school facilities and major maintenance.”

The meeting will take place June 12 in Riverton.