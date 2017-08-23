Dementia Friendly Wyoming launches new website

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community recently announced that Dementia Friendly Wyoming has launched its new website.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming evolved from the success of Green House Living for Sheridan and community-wide discussions facilitated through the CVC to strengthen the community’s capacity to support those living with dementia.

More than 50 Sheridan residents worked on five initiatives to move this goal forward over a six-month period. The opportunity to apply for a federal grant presented itself and the Sheridan Senior Center applied and became the recipient of a three-year grant to make Sheridan welcoming for those living with dementia and their care partners.

The CVC’s website, www.sheridancvc.org, had been the clearinghouse for the community to access dementia information but now www.dfwsheridan.org has so much more. Whether you or your family member was just diagnosed with a form of dementia or you are looking for resources, it’s all on the new website. Information is also available to health care professionals about the importance of diagnosis and brain health.

Want to sign up to have your business or office be trained to be dementia friendly? The new website has it. Would you like to be a Dementia Champion and train others to be dementia friendly? Sign up on the new website.

The amount of information on www.dfwsheridan.org is comprehensive and being added to constantly. As the pilot project for the state of Wyoming, Dementia Friendly Sheridan and its new website are the source for the latest knowledge and outreach to those living with dementia and their care partners.