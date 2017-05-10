Dayton Town Council approves budget requests, discusses liquor laws

SHERIDAN — The Dayton Town Council approved most of its budget requests during its meeting Monday night.

A $44,200 curb and gutter request by Mayor Norm Anderson for East Third Street died due to lack of motion. Anderson was the deciding vote to approve another one of his requests, a wood privacy fence for East Third Street.

Anderson said the fence is to separate a property from the street. He said the street isn’t paved and is occasionally used by garbage trucks and others.

“It’s a privacy fence along a house with a lot of stuff that keeps coming up to the street more and more to where we can’t even use the dedicated street right of way,” Anderson said.

Councilors Laurie Walters-Clark and Craig Reichert voted against the privacy fence. Walters-Clark said she’d rather spend money on encroachment enforcement than on installing a fence on all four sides of the property.

“I think it’s very difficult to isolate out one property when there’s more than one property within the town limits that has similar issues,” Walters-Clark said. “I wouldn’t have an issue with identifying what the right of way is, and posting the right of way and then following up with encroachment enforcement.”

The property owner can be cited for encroachment and for the nuisance created and then through a court procedure items on town of Dayton property can be confiscated. Anderson said the town has never cited for encroachment or enforced the town ordinance.

Councilor Cliff Reed voted for the fence but said he was concerned the council was setting a precedent for others in town. While this was a concern, Anderson said this property was about the only one encroaching into a driving path the town has an easement for.

The money for the fence will be taken out of Optional One Cent Sales Tax funding.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance repealing and replacing liquor license regulations in the town of Dayton.

There was public concern on an item in the statute that says no person under the age of 21 “may enter or remain in an establishment that is primarily for off-premise sales of alcoholic liquor or malt beverages,” unless with a parent, spouse or legal guardian who is at least 21.

With the removal of dispensing rooms from liquor licensing applications, the whole address will now be listed as the licensed area. So while this regulation was meant to keep minors out of a separate section of the store where alcohol is sold, it now keeps minors out of the store completely.

Town attorney Brendon Kerns suggested changing the language to read “licensed area” instead of “establishment.” He said this would be effective in prohibiting minors from the area but still allow for customers to remove alcohol from the area and check out at a different register.

While this language change helps things at the town level, there’s still concern for the application process and language at the state level.

Walters-Clark said the town can send a letter with the state application that describes the licensed area, but it’s a problem more than one person is likely to have. She said they’ll look into the matter more before the second reading.