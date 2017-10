DAYTON — Members of the Dayton Benefit Club have organized the group’s fourth chili cook-off.

The event will take place from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Dayton Community Hall.

For more information on the event, or to enter the cook-off, call Barb at 655-9439 or Laurie at 605-641-2246.

Dayton Community Hall is located at 410 Bridge St. in Dayton.