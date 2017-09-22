D.A. Davidson announces nationwide volunteer initiative

SHERIDAN — One company has taken volunteering to another level. Financial service company, D.A. Davidson, which is based out of Great Falls, Montana, with a branch in Sheridan, has announced an eight-day volunteer initiative called D.A. Davidson Day — The Strength of Giving.

D.A. Davidson public relations manager Jacquie Burchard said the initiative is for all branches nationwide. She said more than 1,000 people have signed up to volunteer, including employees and their families.

The event runs from Sept. 15-23 and Burchard said spanning the initiative over several days gives employees a chance to alternate between working in the office and volunteering.

The idea for the program was a culmination between a committee and D.A. Davidson CEO Jim Kerr as an effort to set aside more work time for people to volunteer and encourage that give-back spirit.

“Through D.A. Davidson Day, our company is demonstrating its dedication to improving the many communities where we live and work while empowering our associates to live our core values,” Kerr said in a press release. “We know that (one of) the best investments we can make is in our communities.”

Sheridan D.A. Davidson branch manager Tracy Swanson said all six of the employees in the local office volunteered over two days.

Swanson said they volunteered with Meals on Wheels as well as with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, where they helped to create picnic table sites on the Red Grade Trail system.

“All the employees felt really good to give back,” Swanson said. Burchard said other branches’ efforts include cleaning beaches in Southern California, clearing trails and helping to coordinate a zoo fundraising event in Boise, Idaho.

According to the press release, the nonprofit groups that will benefit from the efforts were nominated by local D.A.

Davidson associates and include homeless shelters, food banks, senior service organizations, animal shelters, youth-focused organizations and others.

“It’s a big range of services we’re trying to provide,” Burchard said. “Really run the gamut.”

This is the first company-wide event D.A. Davidson has coordinated, but Burchard said they are planning on making it an annual event.

Burchard said the initiative represents the company’s value in community.

“We really believe in the importance of community and taking care of the communities where we all live and work,” Burchard said. “We try to be our clients’ friends and neighbors, just as they are to us, and that’s just the right thing to do.”