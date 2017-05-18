County OKs Red Grade MOU, grant application for road improvements

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sheridan Community Land Trust for the Red Grade Trail System on Tuesday.

Sheridan County administrative director Renee’ Obermueller said the county has been working with SCLT for more than a year to work through the required processes as the Bureau of Land Management requires its contracts to be with another governmental entity.

Obermueller said the public comment period has closed and included some objections that put the project on hold. While the project is on hold, the commission approved the MOU so it would be ready in the event it’s determined the project can move forward. She said the MOU was developed similar to the one for Soldier Ridge Trail.

Additionally, the commission approved a grant application to Wyoming Federal Lands Access Program to fund County Road 26, also known as Red Grade Road.

The project will continue improvements on the 5.6-mile stretch of road. It’s estimated to cost $3.2 million and the FLAP program requires a minimum match of 9.51 percent, which county engineer Ken Muller said would be approximately $305,000.

Muller said this portion of the road hasn’t been graveled for years and the funding could also go toward improvements to ditches, drainage, the width of the road and other undertakings.

The commission also approved a large acreage grant of exemption to Rae Ann Morss and First Interstate Bank, co-trustees of the Rae Ann Acott Morss Living Trust.

The division will create two parcels of land. The larger parcel of 36.06 acres will remain under Sheridan County jurisdiction, the smaller 2.44 acre parcel is currently being annexed into the town of Dayton.