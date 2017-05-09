County considers budget in hiring decisions

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission voted on two requests to approve the hiring of employees during its staff meeting Monday.

The commission approved the University of Wyoming Extension’s request to hire a part-time administrative assistant contingent on the finalized budget.

UW Extension nutrition and food safety educator Kentz Willis said the hiring of both full-time and part-time administrative employees was included in the Extension’s budget. He said the employees previously in both positions moved out of state and the full-time position was just filled. Both positions are funded by the county.

Willis said at 25 hours a week, the position would cost less than $30,000 a year. Duties of this position include fielding phone calls, updating the website and social media accounts, acting as the face of the front desk and directing guests and callers to the right person.

The position’s largest workload, Willis said, is helping with the 4-H and Sensible Nutrition programs. He said the administrative assistant keeps track of youth and volunteers as well as helps with data entry and newsletters for 4-H events.

He said the Extension would be slow and less efficient without this employee.

“We’d just have to find a way to make do I guess,” Willis said, “but it would make life more difficult.”

Commission Chairman Steve Maier said he saw the value in the position but was concerned about the timing. He said with the budget not final he didn’t want the Extension to fill the position and then experience a budget cut. He said even though the Extension’s budget is level to last year’s, funding isn’t.

“My concern is as our budget gets tighter and tighter,” Maier said, “coming down to what the county priorities ultimately are and what are the most important things we have to fund.”

County administrative director Renee’ Obermueller suggested approving the position conceptually so the Extension can advertise and take applications for it while the budget is finalized. Willis said he estimates it’ll take about three to four weeks to get to the interview process.

It’s now up to the Extension to decide when to start the hiring process — either immediately with a chance the position will be cut, or after the budget is finalized, which will delay the process.

The commission did approve a full-time district operator for the road and bridge department.

Road and bridge program manager Pete Husman said two years ago the department shrank from seven to six operators, resulting in each operator having more roads to take care of. The position he requested is a replacement for a retiring employee, effective June 1.

Husman said Johnson County has 12 operators taking care of the same number of roads as Sheridan County, and while he said he feels lucky to have six operators, services would be cut if they had any fewer.