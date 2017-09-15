Cornerstone Church to host Beth Moore national simulcast

SHERIDAN — Cornerstone Church will host a national simulcast featuring Bible teacher and best-selling author Beth Moore, live from Toledo, Ohio, Saturday.

“Living Proof Live” will feature Moore’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching. Along with Beth Moore, one of today’s top women’s ministry leaders, worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell, will lead worship via simulcast.

“The greatest part of hosting a simulcast is seeing so many women at our location and around the world worshipping, praying and studying the Word of God together in unity at the same time.” said DeAnn Forman, simulcast host coordinator. “It’s always a great time together with women from all around our community.”

This year the simulcast event will focus around the theme “Captivated: The Wonder of Christ on the Winding Road.” Moore will share Scripture to help guide women on their own journeys of faith.

The “Living Proof” simulcast will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and will end at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, covering the cost of the simulcast and lunch provided at Cornerstone Church.

Women may purchase tickets online at www.cornerstoneofsheridan.org, or at the Cornerstone Church office.

Cornerstone Church is located at 4351 Big Horn Avenue.