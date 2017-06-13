Community response needed in mental health care

Re: Press story, June 10

I’m writing to thank Mike Dunn for his excellent article about mental illness that appeared in the Sheridan Press on June 10.

He wrote eloquently and articulately about the potentially life threatening consequences of untreated illness.

His willingness to share his personal story of mental health/mental illness, and his ability to encourage others to speak so openly about their illness affirms his commitment to destigmatizing mental illness.

I’m grateful to the Press for publishing Mr. Dunn’s work. As a community, let’s continue to talk about mental health issues and discover new ways we can respond to the need for accessible, affordable mental health care. The need has never been greater.

Jenny Mathers Heuck

Sheridan