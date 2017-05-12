Community Perspectives: Gearing up for summer fun

I just returned from the National Main Street Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The entire Wyoming Main Street contingent came back impressed with the city of Pittsburgh and full of great ideas.

One fact that is good news for Sheridan is the trend of millennials choosing where they want to live, relocating and then finding a job or better yet…creating one! The frequent visitors stopping in my office as well as all the homes being built is a testimony to the fact that people are choosing Sheridan to raise their families.

Some of the major topics covered at the conference were: placemaking, social entrepreneurship, retail trends, how to create a culture of health on Main Street and how to utilize the new Refreshed Main Street Approach to help direct our efforts to choose a strategy that optimizes community assets.

One of our many assets is the historic district. This week we are field testing a new TravelStorys historic buildings tour. This is part of a collection of Wyoming audio tours that turns your cellphone into your own self-guided storytelling tour guide. There are 11 historic sites featured on this walking tour.

State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, tells the history of each place while you view old photos of the buildings on your smartphone. Teka Brock graciously offered her music to play between stops while you make your way through our beautiful historic district. Upon entering each location, the TravelStorys app triggers the audio and draws you into another time and place.

The tour features the Hospital Pharmacy, WYO Theater, Kendrick Building (Best Out West), Old Town Hall & Fire Station (Beaver Creek Saloon), The Mint Bar, Metz Lonabough Block (Java Moon/Over the Moon), Helvey Hotel & Cady Opera House (Sanford’s), Bucket of Blood Saloon (ERA Carroll Realty), Mandel Cabin, Railroad District (Sheridan Inn), and the Elks Lodge. You must link to the app store or Google Play store to download the TravelStorys mobile app or go to the TravelStorys.com website.

If you like this tour, be sure to check out the Black Diamond Byway tour created by the Sheridan County Land Trust. This mobile tour explores the many coal mines and communities that were established around the turn of the 19th century. While driving from Ranchester to just north of Sheridan, you will hear the authentic voices of members of towns and coal camps.

The month of May is our aMAYzing Places shop local campaign. Shoppers are encouraged to pick up a passport at one of the 55 participating businesses listed on posters or on the DSA and Chamber of Commerce website. By visiting each business to collect their unique stamp you are entered in the drawing for a chance to win one of three prizes valued at more than $200 each.

Don’t forget to sign up for the Third Thursday Street Festivals. This year’s Sheridan Farmers Market will debut on June 15 and run every Thursday through August. You can register for both at downtownsheridan.org or stop by our office for more information.

Beth Holsinger is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.