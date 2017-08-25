Community brainstorms ideas for Acme power plant

SHERIDAN — The community demonstrated its interest in the former Acme power plant as more than 50 community members showed up to brainstorm ideas for the future use of the site Thursday evening.

The visioning session, conducted by the Sheridan County Conservation District, the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy, is the first of many as SCCD decides what to do with the property, SCCD district manager Carrie Rogaczewski said.

Rogaczewski said while the future of the Acme site depends on the community’s vision, SCCD has three goals: to allow public access and use, to capture the historical importance of the site and to protect water and land quality.

Community members sat in groups and were asked to list strengths of Acme and surrounding areas, as well as their weaknesses and potential opportunities and threats to the Acme site.

After lists were made and displayed, community members voted on ideas they liked and disliked, marking positives with green, yellow or blue dots and negatives with red dots.

While voting still needs to be tallied, recurring ideas included a recreation center, which included ideas such as a climbing wall, river access and trail access, a history museum and an education center.

Other ideas included a camp site, film site, botanical garden, community venue and a business incubator.

Technical Assistance to Brownfields Program coordinator Blase Leven said the results of voting will be collected in a summary report that lists the top ideas and then reported back to the community.

TAB works with local governments to provide planning expertise for brownfield sites, which are properties where a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant may be present.

He said the group Thursday was starting the planning stage of the process. The next stages are to perform environmental assessments, which are already underway, to seek funding and partnerships and to evaluate and make adjustments to the plan.

SCCD Board of Supervisors chair Susan Holmes said they will also need to put together a steering committee for the project. She asked for suggestions of entities from the public.

While many voted against tearing the building down, much of that will be determined once assessments are done to establish how structurally sound it is and how much work would need to be done to make it safe.

Leven said the project could be a lengthy process; it could take as few as five years to as many as 10 to 15.

Rogaczewski said the timeline for the Acme property is currently undetermined but she and the SCCD board members are excited to get the process started.

The time and date of the next visioning session has not been determined, but it will likely take place after SCCD receives results of studies and assessments of the site.