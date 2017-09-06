Commissioners deny quarry permit after ‘overwhelming’ opposition

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners voted down a quarry permit near Meade Creek Road after numerous landowners spoke out against the quarry during a meeting Tuesday.

According to county documents, the applicants, Steven and Brenda Gorm, applied for the 21.4-arce permit to operate in a property zoned agricultural in an area between the Prairie Dog Creek and Meade Creek valleys.

The applicants proposed a 10-year term. The quarry would have been leased to Wagner Ranch Services, LLC, to mine sand and gravel. Crushing and screening would also have been done on site.

Landowner concerns included noise, dust, road conditions, road safety, operating hours and property value.

Nancy Mickelson, who has lived on Meade Creek Road with her husband for 20 years, said she was extremely nervous about the proposed quarry.

She said their driveway is 90 feet from the proposed haul road.

She said she checked with multiple realtors who all told her the same thing — the quarry would decrease the value of her property. Additionally, Mickelson said she wasn’t happy with the 10-year term.

“In 10 years I might be dead,” Mickelson said. “…But I don’t want to wait 10 years to have the peace and quiet that we moved to Meade Creek for.”

Her husband, James Mickelson, said though the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the quarry in August, the members of the commission didn’t seem familiar with the area during the meeting.

He said it seemed like only one member had visited the site and during the meeting the area was confused with Metz Road.

“Nobody went out there and addressed the safety issues that were involved there,” James Mickelson said.

He said most residents’ access to Meade Creek Road involves blind corners and he expressed concern about the speed of trucks using the road to haul.

“The safety issue isn’t even mentioned in this mitigation plan…and it is the number one item on that agenda,” James Mickelson said. “…There is nothing that ties them definitely down to any action.”

Todd Wagner of Wagner Ranch Services said he and the company have tried to work with landowners through the process, and noted the change in Saturday operating hours from all day to 7 a.m. to noon.

But gravel reserves in the Sheridan area are becoming rare, which means quarries are closer to homes. He said companies, including his, are currently getting material from Johnson County.

He estimated the company would pull gravel from the pit as early as next year. Additionally, the company conducted gravel test pits when deciding on a location and said they found no gravel to the north of the location of the proposed pit.

Jeremy Kisling was the only homeowner from the area to speak in favor of the quarry. He said last fall he paid about $800 for a load of gravel. Most of that cost covered transport of the material.

“So is this something that is needed? I believe so,” Kisling said, adding that others’ concerns were legitimate but he trusted the operator.

Commissioner Steve Maier was the only commissioner with a positive outlook on the quarry, stating that he believed many of the concerns expressed would be addressed in a driveway permit that would have been required for the quarry if approved.

Commissioners Mike Nickel, Terry Cram, Bob Rolston and Tom Ringley all voted against the quarry, many saying they could relate to the landowners’ concerns.

“There will always be a need for gravel in Sheridan County,” Nickel said.

“Just mainly due to the overwhelming opposition of it, I don’t think I will be able to move forward in supporting this,” he added.