Comeback falls just short for Wyoming girls

SHERIDAN — A last-second layup rolled off the rim and the Wyoming All-Stars girls basketball team fell just short of a tremendous comeback in the first night of the Wyoming-Montana series. Montana stole game one 69-68.

Montana’s Hannah Collins led all scorers with 15 points. Wyoming was led by Gillette’s Kalina Smith with 13.

Smith gave Wyoming a shot at a win after banking in a baseline jumper off an inbounds pass with 30 seconds left in the game, cutting the deficit to 1. On the ensuing Montana possession an offensive foul was called on Nikki Krueger, giving Wyoming a chance to win the game.

Head coach Ryan Davis set up a delay with Cheyenne Central’s Abby Fearneyhough at the top of the key. Fearneyhough dribbled the clock down and utilized a mismatch to blow past her defender and get into the paint. She put up the short shot, but it just missed.

The rebound was tipped around and went out of bounds on Montana, but Wyoming wasn’t able to get a shot off in just nine-tenths of a second. Montana took the win.

Davis noted that Fearneyhough’s potential winner wouldn’t have mattered had his team not turned up the jets after a slow start. Wyoming was down by 11 points at the end of the third quarter.

Slowly, though, the Wyoming All-Stars ate into the Montana lead. First it was Jessie Erickson, who buried a 3-pointer with just under six minutes to go that cut it to 63-54.

Later, Katie Loken made another 3 that cut it to 69-61. Lyndzi Rick scored back-to-back layups and a free throw to cut it to a 3-point game before Smith’s bank shot.

“As the game went on, we started figuring out what worked,” Davis said. “It wasn’t just me and the coaches; it was the players. We don’t get back in that game if we don’t get stops. We got a bunch of stops and tough rebounds.”

The key for Wyoming came in slowing down the quick Montana guards, specifically Collins and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Sophia Stiles. Early in the game, the speedy guards were getting their hands on the ball, forcing turnovers and creating easy fast-break opportunities.

After Wyoming took a quick 5-3 lead, Montana went on a 17-1 run before ending the first quarter up 22-10. Even after Wyoming clawed back and cut it to 5 late in the half, a couple of mental mistakes gave Montana a 41-31 halftime lead.

Erickson first shot a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left — which missed — giving Montana the final possession. A Wyoming foul earned Montana free throws, and Rich illegally inbounded the ball with 1.4 seconds left in the half, resulting in a Tiana Johnson buzzer-beating jump shot.

“We were kind of staggering backward, and they were coming forward,” Davis said of the early woes. “Once we kind of just stood toe-to-toe with them, we’re just as good as they are, and we started to figure out how to guard them.”

Davis also attributed the first-half struggles to a little bit of intimidation with the size and speed of Montana’s roster. He thinks the comfort gained in the second half can really help his squad in Saturday’s rematch.

“Fighting through this, coming back and being comfortable, we should be able to come out tomorrow and have some confidence,” Davis said.

Saturday’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in Billings, Montana.

Final

Montana…22 19 14 14 — 69

Wyoming…10 21 13 24 — 68

Scoring

Montana — Collins 15, Rogers 12, Klinker 9, Johnson 8, Krueger 7, Chavez 5, Stiles 4, Hilderman 4, Peoples 4, Burlage 1

Wyoming — Smith 13, Rich 12, Loken 10, Fearneyhough 9, Erickson 8, Mackey 6, Tehau 5, Justinak 3, C. Stellarn 2