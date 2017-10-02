COMBAT Color Fun Run to benefit veterans

SHERIDAN — The Student Veterans of America at Sheridan College will host a COMBAT Color Fun Run on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants can choose to be in a 3-mile fun run or 1.5-mile walk filled with powdered color attacks by enemy combatants.

Runners will begin the race in a clean white T-shirt and end the race colored from head to toe in colored powder.

Attendees will receive an event T-shirt, a package of powdered color and a free drink.

For more information, call Tyler Jensen at 674-6446, ext. 2720. Runners will meet at the Veterans Plaza at Sheridan College, located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.