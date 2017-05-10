Column: When coaches stop coaching

Some of you probably remember Bailie Gibson. Maybe her name rings a bell, at least. Gibson is a Wyoming native, a 2010 graduate of Natrona County High School.

Natrona graduates hundreds of students a year, so why would Gibson’s name be one we remember?

Well, she’s one of the top track-and-field athletes to come out of the state. She set the state throwing record as a freshman at NCHS and proceeded to break that record each of her final three years at the school. She signed to throw at the University of Arizona.

Gibson continued to thrive at Arizona. She set the school’s discus record as a freshman and was named an All-American. The Olympics were a very realistic dream for the former Filly.

But things went sour in an instant.

ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” released a report of Gibson’s nightmarish final four years at Arizona. It’s an article well worth your time. But be prepared; it doesn’t end with Olympic medals.

An injury-riddled sophomore season meant a redshirt year for Gibson, and that was just the beginning. From that point on, Gibson battled through a secret relationship with her coach, Arizona assistant coach Craig Carter — a goliath of a man who was named assistant women’s track coach of the year during Gibson’s standout freshman season.

But, according to Gibson, Carter was a maniac. He threatened, abused and blackmailed his player throughout her entire college career. The thrower lived in fear and her Olympic dreams were tossed out the window.

It’s a scary situation, and it comes in the wake of the devastating Indianapolis Star report exposing USA Gymnastics’ record of sexual abuse and exploitation. The headline is all you need to read (although, the reporting of the entire story is tremendous and worth your time).

“A 20-year toll: 368 gymnasts allege sexual exploitation”

Three hundred sixty-freaking-eight. The words “sexual exploitation” are scary enough, but when you talk about 368 different instances of that from one organization, it’s mind-boggling and utterly terrifying.

The Indianapolis Star also released this week a prison interview with former Park Tudor High School basketball coach Kyle Cox, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2016 for coercing a female student into exchanging sexually explicit messages. “Coerce,” another one of those cringe-worthy words.

A quick Google search brings up pages of vomit-inducing articles no different from the ones above.

Gibson was older than 18, an adult who has the right to make her own decisions. But the NCAA has a strict policy against coach-athlete relationships, and Carter held a box cutter to his athlete’s face and threatened to ruin her college career.

And he did.

She spent four years with a demon bottled up inside her, taking away from her college and athletics experience. The coach used his position of power to take advantage of someone else. Age doesn’t matter in that situation.

Coaches have a responsibility to push, teach and provide for their student-athletes. Parents trust coaches to do just that.

Yet, here we are, passing around links to pages that may prevent parents from sending their children away to college. And we wonder why the term “helicopter parents” is a common one.

For all of these scummy coaches, though, there are thousands more of the good ones — the teachers and providers. The kind of people who are overworked and underpaid — or not paid at all — absorb abuse from parents and still push kids to achieve lofty goals.

Craig Carter was not one of those, and Gibson’s goals were shattered because of it.

The NCAA and its organizations claim to care about these situations, but the broken record continues to spin. And unfortunately, it’s the athletes who suffer.

It’s time to put a foot down.